Jonathan Majors's assault case: Sentencing pushed to April

Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Jonathan Majors, who was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari, was scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday. However, because of the new motion filed by his legal team to set aside the verdict, the sentencing has been postponed to April 8. Judge Michael Gaffey announced that this new date will allow the prosecutors to respond to the motion filed on Monday. Majors attended the hearing virtually as he resides out of Manhattan.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In December, a Manhattan jury convicted Majors of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault but cleared him of two other counts. These charges were related to a March 2023 incident involving his ex-partner Jabbari. Based on the charges, Majors could face up to a year in jail. Legal experts initially thought that he was unlikely to serve prison time due to his clean criminal record.

What Next?

Incident details and defense strategy

During the trial, Majors's former girlfriend testified that she took the actor's phone after she saw a text message from another woman, which led to the assault in the backseat of a private vehicle. Majors denied assaulting Jabbari, and his defense team claimed that she was the aggressor. Priya Chaudhry, his defense attorney, said that Majors "has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name." The actor did not testify during the trial.

Insights

Career impact and Majors's statement

After the guilty verdict, Disney fired Majors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he was dropped by his manager, Entertainment 360, and publicity firm, the Lede Company. Majors continued to deny any wrongdoing and expressed regret for not ending the relationship sooner in interviews. He told ABC, "If I'm man enough or brave enough to say, 'I want to see someone else' or 'I'm done now,' I'm not in that car. We're not here. I'm responsible for those things."

His career so far

Looking at his career graph

Majors made his way through the MCU with Loki, which was released in 2021, followed by being cast as Kang the Conquerer in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The actor is also known for his performances in Lovecraft Country and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He was seen in Creed 3 as well which was released in March 2023.