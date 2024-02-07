'Lal Salaam' and 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' are the biggest releases of this week

5 new movies releasing in cinema halls near you

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Feb 07, 202404:10 am

What's the story Every week there are new films that get released in cinema halls. Last week marked the release of Anatomy of a Fall and Argylle, while Fighter was already running in the theaters. This week, more titles are awaiting their debut on the big screen. We bring you five such titles that are gearing up for their releases on Friday (February 9).

#1

'Lal Salaam'

This week's biggest release is the highly-aniticipated film Lal Salaam which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leading roles. Directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the film will also feature an extended cameo of superstar Rajinikanth. Lal Salaam, set for a release on Friday, marks the return of Aishwaryaa as a director after 2015's Vai Raja Vai which starred Gautham Karthik and Priya Anand.

#2

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Another big release for this week is Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. A romantic comedy science fiction, the movie is about a man falling in love with a robot. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is after eight years that Kapoor will be seen dancing in a movie.

#3

'The Iron Claw'

Biographical sports drama The Iron Claw is based on the life of wrestler Kevin Von Erich starring Zac Efron in the leading role. Although the biopic was released in 2023, it is slated for its theatrical release in India on Friday. Written and directed by Sean Durkin, it also features Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, among others.

#4

'Monster'

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda's 2023 film Monster is also gearing up for its India release this week. The Japanese film stars Sakura Andō in a mother's role alongside Eita Nagayama as a teacher and Soya Kurokawa as Andō's son. The story revolves around a mother who grows suspicious of her son's school teacher after the child starts behaving strangely.

#5

'Lisa Frankenstein'

Zelda Williams is all set to mark her feature-length directorial debut with the upcoming horror comedy movie Lisa Frankenstein. Written by Diablo Cody, it features Kathryn Newton, Liza Soberano, Cole Sprouse, Joe Chrest, Henry Eikenberry, and Carla Gugino. The title is said to be inspired by Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. Cody has also produced it with Mason Novick.