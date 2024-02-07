All about K-drama 'Queen of Tears'

When Kim Soo-hyun starrer 'Queen of Tears' is releasing

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Feb 07, 202402:10 am

What's the story If you loved Kim Soo-hyun in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, then his upcoming K-drama Queen of Tears should be on your radar! Penned by acclaimed writer Park Ji-eun (Crash Landing on You and Producer), this series delves into the romantic escapades of Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) and Baek Hyun-woo (Soo-hyun) as they navigate a marital crisis. It is reportedly set to premiere on March 16 on tvN.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The anticipation for the upcoming drama is fueled by the South Korean acting powerhouse, Kim, who is returning to the screen after a three-year gap. With an impressive resume boasting four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and a Blue Dragon Film Award, his talent is undeniable. Some of his must-watch K-dramas include My Love From the Star, The Producers, and Dream High.

Character details

Meet Kim as Baek, the legal director of Queens Group

In the upcoming drama, Kim will portray Baek, the legal director of Queens Group and husband to Hong, a chaebol heiress to the Queens Group department stores. Known as the "supermarket prince," Baek is an accomplished individual who graduated from a top law school. Despite his seemingly flawless life, he struggles with a secret he cannot reveal to anyone. On Monday, tvN dropped his first individual still, sparking excitement.

Twitter Post

Check out Kim's character stills

Plot

Marriage crisis, rediscovering love: Plot of 'Queen of Tears'

As the couple nears their third wedding anniversary, their seemingly idyllic marriage encounters an unexpected crisis. Despite facing challenges from his in-laws and navigating the delicate balance between his professional and personal responsibilities, Baek is determined to nurture and maintain his relationship. Lead actors aside, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, Lee Joo-bin, and Na Young-hee are set to play pivotal roles in this drama.

About the actor

'QoT' marks first on-screen collaboration between Kim, Ji-won

QoT marks the first collaboration between Kim and Ji-won as an on-screen couple. Ji-won, a celebrated actor, garnered attention for her performances in TV series like The Heirs (2013) and Descendants of the Sun (2016). She went on to play lead roles in Fight for My Way (2017), Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Lovestruck in the City (2020-2021), and My Liberation Notes (2022). Notably, Kim Hee-won (Vincenzo, Little Women), and Jang Young-woo (Entourage) have directed the series.