'James Bond' cinematographer Alec Mills (91) dies

By Isha Sharma 01:00 pm Feb 16, 2024

What's the story Alec Mills, a renowned camera operator and cinematographer who worked on several Hollywood films, including five James Bond movies, passed away at the age of 91 on Monday. His son, Simon Mills, shared the news of his father's death recently. Mills—who had been combating dementia (loss of memory, problem-solving abilities)—had been residing in an assisted care home in Denham, Buckinghamshire, England, and is reportedly survived by his son and wife Suzy, an assistant director. They had married in 1977.

Son's statement

Simon described it as 'end of an era'

Simon shared a statement announcing the upsetting news, "Dad had been ill for some time, battling with dementia and living in a care home in Denham for the last eight months. While it is incredibly difficult for the family at this time, there is some small consolation that at least his suffering is now ended." "It also feels like the end of an era." Simon added that Suzy was beside Mills when he breathed his last.

His career

Notable works and contributions to Hollywood

Mills's impressive filmography includes his work as a camera operator on Bond films such as On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), and Moonraker (1979). He also served as the director of photography for The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989). Additionally, he is renowned for contributing to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1969), Roman Polanski's Tragedy of Macbeth (1971), and Return of the Jedi (1982).

Mills's contribution

Mills's legacy and industry impact

In 1978, Mills played a crucial role in establishing the Guild of British Technicians. He also served on the board of governors of the British Society of Cinematographers from 1998 to 2009. Mills leveraged his skills and industry knowledge while teaching at the National Film & Television School in Beaconsfield, England, and authored the book Shooting 007: And Other Celluloid Adventures. It came out in 2014.

Childhood and inclination toward cinema

Life journey: As a child, Mills snuck into theaters

The veteran was born in May 1932, in London. In an interview with David A. Ellis, he spoke about how he sneaked out into movie theaters because he never had enough money to buy a ticket. "Eventually, we were caught and my parents were questioned by the police, leaving Dad to read the riot act to me, but the incident was a clue to where my future lay. It was mum who took the next step to my future employment."