'Red Dawn' to 'Hot Shots!': Charlie Sheen's best projects
After breaking into the movie scene with Red Dawn, Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen appeared in back-to-back hits and some of the most iconic Hollywood films. From starring in Platoon, one of the greatest Vietnam War movies, to becoming one of the highest-paid actors on television while working in Two and a Half Men, he has had a fantastic journey. Look at his best titles.
'Red Dawn' (1984)
In Red Dawn, Sheen plays Matt Eckert, a high school student turned guerrilla fighter after his small American town is invaded by Soviet and Cuban forces. His portrayal of Matt is a blend of youthful idealism and the harsh realities of war. As part of a group of resistance fighters, Sheen's character navigates the challenges of survival in a dystopian world.
'Wall Street' (1987)
Sheen takes on the role of Bud Fox, a young and ambitious stockbroker entangled in the world of corporate greed in Oliver Stone's Wall Street. His performance captures the transformation of Bud from an eager, wide-eyed trader to a conflicted individual torn between moral values and the allure of financial success under the influence of Gordon Gekko, portrayed by Michael Douglas.
'Hot Shots!' (1991)
In the 1991 comedy Hot Shots!, Sheen showcases his comedic talent as Lt. Topper Harley, a talented but troubled pilot. The film, directed by Jim Abrahams, is a parody of action movies, particularly Top Gun. Sheen's exaggerated performance and witty one-liners contribute to the film's humor, making it a hilarious satire that lampoons the conventions of the action genre.
'Two and a Half Men' (2003-2015)
Sheen played the charismatic and hedonistic Charlie Harper in the beloved sitcom Two and a Half Men. Portraying a jingle writer with a penchant for women and alcohol, he brought humor and charisma to the character. The actor's on-screen chemistry with co-star Jon Cryer and dynamics with the young Angus T. Jones contributed to the show's success until Sheen's departure amid off-screen controversies.