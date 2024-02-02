Evan Peters's best shows, movies

'Jeffrey Dahmer' to 'American Horror Story': Evan Peters's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 09:22 pm Feb 02, 202409:22 pm

What's the story From the chilling portrayal of the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer to the diverse compelling characters in American Horror Story, Evan Peters has established himself as a versatile and compelling actor. The Emmy-winning actor has since then appeared in popular franchises such as Marvel's WandaVision and X-Men. Let us take a look at some of his best performances below.

Next Article

#1

'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (2022)

Peters delivers a haunting and mesmerizing performance in Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Portraying the infamous serial killer Dahmer, Peters captures the chilling essence of the character with nuance and intensity. His ability to navigate the complexities of Dahmer's psyche makes Peters a standout in this true crime series that explores the darkest facets of the human mind.

#2

'Mare of Easttown' (2021)

Peters shines in the HBO crime drama limited series Mare of Easttown with a compelling portrayal that adds depth to the intricate narrative. As Detective Colin Zabel, Peters brings charm, vulnerability, and determination, creating a character that resonates with authenticity. Kate Winslet plays Detective Mare Sheehan in her relentless pursuit of justice in the face of a murder investigation while dealing with personal issues.

#3

'American Animals' (2018)

In American Animals, Peters delivers a compelling and edgy performance. Portraying Warren Lipka, one of the four young men involved in an audacious heist, Peters captures the reckless ambition and conflicted nature of his character. With charisma and intensity, he adds a layer of complexity to the film, contributing to its gripping portrayal of misguided youthful aspirations and their consequences.

#4

'Pose' (2018)

Peters delivers a poignant performance in Pose, showcasing his versatility and commitment to his craft. Playing Stan Bowes, a morally conflicted executive, Peters navigates the complexities of identity and societal expectations with authenticity. His portrayal adds emotional depth to the series, contributing to its powerful narrative on LGBTQ+ ballroom culture and the challenges faced by marginalized communities in 1980s New York City.

#5

'American Horror Story' (2011- )

Peters is best known for his standout performances in American Horror Story showcasing remarkable versatility across the anthology series. With each season, Peters immerses himself in distinct characters, from tortured souls to charismatic villains, leaving an indelible mark on the horror genre. His ability to embody diverse roles with depth and conviction has made Peters an integral and captivating presence throughout the series.