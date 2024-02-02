Hollywood kids' romantic movies to watch on Valentine's Day

What's the story If you're looking to create a whimsical world of puppy love, giggles, and heartwarming tales to celebrate this Valentine's Day along with your kids, or nephews and nieces, you are at the right place. We have brought to you some enchanting kids' love stories filled with adventures, cuteness, quirkiness, and loads of laughter as pint-sized protagonists navigate the charming intricacies of young hearts.

'My Girl' (1991)

The coming-of-age rom-com film My Girl, directed by Howard Zeiff, paints a poignant portrait of first love and childhood innocence. Set during a memorable summer in the 1970s, the film follows Vada Sultenfuss and her best friend, Thomas J Sennett, as they navigate the complexities of growing up. Heartfelt and tender, this kids' romance captures the essence of friendship and young love.

'The Little Rascals' (1994)

The Little Rascals brings the timeless charm of the iconic "Our Gang" series to the big screen, showcasing the adorable mischief of Alfalfa, Spanky, and their gang of misfit friends. It sweetly highlights the innocent romance between Alfalfa and Darla. This movie carries the iconic viral dialogue: "Let me raise a toast, to the girl I (Alfalfa) love most, in the whoooole world (sic)"?

'Little Manhattan' (2005)

Little Manhattan unfolds a heartwarming tale of first love against the backdrop of New York City. The film follows 10-year-old Gabe as he navigates the complexities of a budding romance with his classmate Rosemary. Filled with innocent charm and humor, this kids' romance captures the magic and awkwardness of young love, making it a delightful choice for a family-friendly Valentine's Day watch.

'Flipped' (2010)

Based on Wendelin Van Draanen's namesake novel, Rob Reiner's Flipped is a delightful kids' romance that traces the evolving relationship between Juli and Bryce over six critical years. Set in the 1960s, the film artfully explores the complexities of childhood crushes and young love. It is a perfect choice for a family-friendly Valentine's Day watch that transcends generations.

'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom unfolds a whimsical love story between two young misfits, Sam and Suzy, who embark on a daring adventure in a quaint New England town. Set against a backdrop of quirky characters and stunning visuals, the film beautifully captures the innocence and magic of childhood romance, making it a delightful choice for a unique and heartwarming Valentine's Day watch.