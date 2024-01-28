#1

'Sin City' (2005)

Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller's neo-noir anthology film Sin City is based on the latter's namesake comic book series. Its large ensemble cast comprises Wood, Jessica Alba, Clive Owen, Benicio del Toro, Brittany Murphy, Bruce Willis, and Mickey Rourke, among others. Wood essays Kevin, a dangerous, dark, mute, cannibalistic serial killer who sends shivers down his victims's spines. It has an 8/10 IMDb rating.

#2

'Celeste and Jesse Forever' (2012)

Though Andy Samberg and Rashida Jones are at the front and center of Celeste and Jesse Forever, Wood had an equally important role as Celeste Martin's (Jones) business partner, Scott﻿. Directed by Lee Toland Krieger, it was written by Jones and Will McCormack. Top film critic Roger Ebert, in his review, praised the film for "not writing a cookie-cutter role" for Wood, among others.

#3

'Yellowjackets' (2021-)

In the supremely successful and popular series Yellowjackets, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Wood essayed the role of Walter Tattersall, a citizen detective. He was seen in the second season of the psychological thriller series. Speaking about it, Wood said, "So much of the show appeals to my taste. It's a genre show with mystery elements and supernatural elements that are undefined."

#4

'The Trust' (2016)

In The Trust, Wood portrayed a police officer named David Waters who works closely with his colleague Lieutenant Jim Stone (Nicolas Cage) at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Directed by Alex Brewer and Ben Brewer, it was written by the latter and Adam Hirsch. Rotten Tomatoes's critical consensus says, "Its solidly workmanlike plot...and the chemistry between [Cage] and [Wood] should satisfy genre enthusiasts."