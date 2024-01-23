'Twin Peaks,' The Warriors': David Patrick Kelly's must-watch projects

12:31 am Jan 23, 2024

Happy birthday, David Patrick Kelly

Renowned Hollywood actor, musician, and lyricist David Patrick Kelly has been in the entertainment business for decades now. In his long journey, he has starred in several acclaimed films and TV shows, confidently demonstrating his abilities both as a lead and a supporting artist. On the veteran actor's 73rd birthday on Tuesday, take a look at these acclaimed projects starring Kelly.

'The Warriors'

Since its 1979 release, Walter Hill's thriller The Warriors has garnered a cult following. Fronted by Michael Beck, James Remar, Deborah Van Valkenburgh, Marcelino Sánchez, and David Harris, it draws its story from Sol Yurick's 1965 same-named novel. The film revolves around a New York City street gang that is framed for the murder of a feared gang leader. Patrick Kelly played the antagonist.

'Malcolm X'

Based on the life and work of the African-American activist Malcolm X, the biographical drama film was headlined by Denzel Washington (who played the eponymous role), Angela Bassett, Delroy Lindo, and Leonard L. Thomas, among others. Patrick Kelly played Mr. Ostrowski, Malcolm's elementary school teacher. The film received widespread critical acclaim for its story and casting and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Twin Peaks'

In the classic suspense thriller series Twin Peaks, Patrick Kelly played the role of Jerry Home. The acclaimed show spawned three seasons, with the first two seasons in 1990 and 1991, and the third years later, in 2017. The show's IMDb description reads, "An idiosyncratic FBI agent investigates the murder of a young woman in the even more idiosyncratic town of Twin Peaks."

'The Blacklist'

Patrick Kelly had a recurring role in the long-running crime thriller series The Blacklist, which produced 218 episodes over 10 seasons. Created by Jon Bokenkamp, it featured Patrick Kelly as Heinrich Gerst. The show's primary cast includes James Spader, Megan Boone, and Parminder Nagra, among others. The Blacklist rests on a fast-paced storyline involving criminals and is streaming on Netflix.