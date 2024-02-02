'Anatomy of a Fall' is out in Indian theaters

By Isha Sharma 06:28 pm Feb 02, 202406:28 pm

What's the story Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall—recipient of multiple Academy Award nominations at the upcoming Oscars—was released in Indian theaters on Friday. Headlined by a first-rate performance from Sandra Hüller (who is in almost every frame), it is the kind of film that stays with you for a long time, making you mull over its million possibilities. It's haunting, erudite, and gripping in equal measure.

This is what happens in 'AOAF'

The narrative is simple on paper, but complex on screen. Sandra (Hüller), a writer, finds her life turned upside down after her husband Samuel, a struggling writer and teacher falls to his death from their chalet in the French countryside. Since nobody else is at home and their young blind son is the only other person around, the needle of suspicion points toward Sandra.

Meticulously and delicately written, perfectly performed film

Anatomy of a Fall is constructed thoughtfully and marinated in perfection for most of its over two hours and 30 minutes runtime. There is a constant, palpable did-she-didn't-she tension in the air as more evidence and proof from the crime scene seem to implicate Sandra. Whodunnits are enjoyable, but so are whydunits, which is a genre AOAF seems to lean toward.

Breaking down the meaning of the title

The usage of "anatomy" in the title is interesting because the film's approach is clinically sharp and precise like a surgeon's knife. Like a medical practitioner's device, it knows exactly which parts to touch, prod, and press, and which ones to leave alone to breathe and rest. Its grip on us is always tight, informing you that you're in this for the long haul.

It might remind you of true crime projects

Almost no scene—even the ones that may seem relatively inferior—ever gets away from Triet's hands and you can almost see the hours of work that would have gone into the script, especially the courtroom sequences. The usage of French alongside English adds to the characters' authenticity and the camera work frequently made me feel like I was watching a Netflix true-crime documentary.

Its performances are its greatest strength

AOAF garners much of its solidity and gravitas from its performance. Often (and this is a pervasive problem in Bollywood), when one actor is at the front and center, others are pushed into the background, made to simply suffocate and become a part of the crowd. Not the case here; every actor—even those who play seemingly minor characters—brings their A-game to this intense drama.

How Sandra's character draws the viewer into the drama

I also liked Sandra's character's writing. She is a successful writer while her husband is still trying to make it big, so a feeling of jealousy seeps into their relationship (my favorite scene is a screaming match between Samuel-Sandra). Sandra doesn't shed tears easily and her son initially speaks to his godmother, not her—the film trying to trick us, "Do you believe this woman?"

Its slow-burn approach ensures everything is boiled to perfection

Instead of applying a fast-paced approach to the film which is a hallmark of 90-minute-long thrillers, Anatomy of a Fall decides to take the slow-burn route. Triet lets it simmer gradually for over two hours and though it often feels like it'll go over the boiling limit, the finished product is never overcooked, never inedible. Its runtime, then, makes it profound.

Verdict

We'll recommend watching it theatrically; 3.5/5 stars

AOAF is one of the few films where no scene seems out of place and where the runtime (mostly) does not test your patience or wear you out. While I was left slightly disappointed by the final act and think it didn't match the tone and rhythm of the rest of the movie, I'd still recommend AOAF because it's an addition to quality cinema.