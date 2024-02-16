'Shaktimaan' is slated for 2026 release

'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh starrer's shooting timeline, release date revealed

By Aikantik Bag 12:51 pm Feb 16, 202412:51 pm

What's the story Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors of this generation and his upcoming slate is a testament to the same. As per Pinkvilla, the Gully Boy actor is set to dive into the superhero genre and play the quintessential desi superhero Shaktimaan. After three years of preparation, the makers have come up with a script and have spilled beans on production details.

Next Article

Release

'Shaktimaan' is slated for 2026 release

A source told Pinkvilla, "The film will be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers." The source also stated that the actor will start filming this project in 2025. The makers are aiming for a 2026 release. On the other hand, Singh is set to start filming Don 3 in the second half of 2024.

Hint

Tovino Thomas hinted at the Singh-Joseph collaboration

Back in September 2023, Tovino Thomas dropped hints about a collaboration between Singh and Joseph during an Instagram live session. While celebrating his film 2018 being announced as India's official entry for the Oscars, Tovino mentioned discussing with director Joseph how much Singh would enjoy working with him. Although he didn't disclose the project's name, he confirmed that the duo was teaming up for a film set to begin production soon.