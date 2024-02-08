'Fighter' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Fighter' fights for gradual momentum

What's the story Hrithik Roshan is one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood and over the years, the actor has donned varied shades of characters. His recently released actioner Fighter was in the buzz for a long time and has been raking in decent chunks of money at the box office. Currently, it seeks gradual momentum to sustain itself at the box office.

Box office

Marching toward Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Siddharth Anand directorial earned Rs. 2.75 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 184.5 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Seema Pahwa, among others. The project is bankrolled by Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios.

