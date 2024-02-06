Saiyami Kher to headline Anurag Kashyap's next

Anurag Kashyap to direct Saiyami Kher in his next: Report

By Aikantik Bag 01:04 pm Feb 06, 202401:04 pm

What's the story Anurag Kashyap is a generation-defining filmmaker and over the years, his work on celluloid has evolved. His recent work Kennedy garnered him international praise and the hype surrounding his upcoming directorial is at a peak. Now, a Bollywood Hungama report suggests that Kashyap is set to cast Saiyami Kher in an upcoming project.

Next Article

Details

Duo previously collaborated for Netflix's 'Choked'

The insiders hinted that an official announcement about their upcoming collaboration is just around the corner, too. Interestingly, the duo has collaborated together in Kashyap's Netflix film Choked. Choked was a captivating story set during the demonization announcement in 2016 and gained widespread acclaim for its engaging narrative and outstanding performances.

Career

Upcoming and recent works of Kher and Kashyap

In addition to reuniting with Kashyap, Kher is also slated to star in Neeraj Pandey's upcoming project. Recently, she was praised for her performance in Ghoomer. Apart from Kennedy, Kashyap also directed Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat which was released in 2023. He is exploring acting ventures as well and his recent projects include Haddi.

Poll

Have you watched 'Choked'?