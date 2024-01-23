Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' first look unveiled; release date inside

By Aikantik Bag 10:46 am Jan 23, 202410:46 am

'Emergency' is slated to release on June 14

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talked about personalities in Bollywood. The actor is more often in the limelight for her social media antics than for her work in films. However, her upcoming film Emergency has been in the buzz and the makers have unveiled the first look poster of the same now. Ranaut embodies former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with sheer conviction.

Cast and crew of the film

The upcoming period drama is set to focus on one of the darkest phases of post-independent India. The movie is directed by Ranaut and also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Ranaut's Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios. The film is slated to release on June 14.

