'Fighter' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Fighter' aims to shift gears over weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:28 am Feb 09, 202409:28 am

What's the story Siddharth Anand is now considered to be the authority of actioners in Bollywood. From Bang Bang! to the recently released Fighter, the director has helmed some impeccable action thrillers. Fighter also marked his reunion with Hrithik Roshan and the movie has emerged as a good money spinner at the box office. In its second week, it has managed to hold the fort.

Next Article

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 2.65 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 187.4 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. It must aim to shift gears over the weekend. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post