What's the story Veteran actor Amrita Singh established herself as one of the top actors of the 1980s and the 1990s through Mard, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Waaris, and Dil Aashna Hai. An actor who has stayed relevant through a variety of projects over the years, Singh has also graced several films as a supporting actor in her second innings. On her 66th birthday, let's take a look.

'2 States'

Who can forget Singh's role as Kavita Malhotra in Abhishek Varman's 2 States? Playing a Punjabi character must have come naturally to her and she was a solid addition to the ensemble cast comprising Revathi, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, Ronit Roy, and Achint Kaur. Based on the namesake book by Chetan Bhagat, 2 States was led by Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.

'Badla'

Sujoy Ghosh's Badla may have been an Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu show through and through, but there was enough meat for Singh to sink her teeth into. Her portrayal of Rani Kaur, a woman who loses her son to an accident, brought a layer of authenticity and sentimentality to the film, her raw emotions burning bright in all her scenes.

'Hindi Medium'

Singh essayed the antagonist, Principal Lodha Singhania in Hindi Medium. Speaking about her role, director Saket Chaudhary said, "The principal's character signifies authority, a woman who builds the future of children and Amrita Singh has the quality to intimidate." "She's dressed in sarees carefully chosen to underscore that she had taste and that lent her an air of authority."

'Dus Kahaniyaan'

The most appealing aspect of anthology films is how they allow each actor to shine through, without one overshadowing the other. Dus Kahaniyaan, which features shorts by Sanjay Gupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Meghna Gulzar, Rohit Roy, Hansal Mehta, and Jasmeet Dhodhi, is one such example. Singh featured in the short Pooranmasi, directed by Gulzar, and acted alongside Parmeet Sethi and Minissha Lamba.