'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set for April 2024 release

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay-Tiger's title track release date out

By Aikantik Bag 11:44 am Feb 16, 202411:44 am

What's the story The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of the large-scale actioner. Now, Akshay Kumar has announced the release of the title track for the much-anticipated film. The song will be released on February 19. The action-packed movie, also headlined by Tiger Shroff, is set to hit theaters on Eid 2024 in April. The film recently completed its extensive shooting schedule in Jordan.

Next Article

Details

Cast and crew of the film

Taking to Instagram, Kumar shared the first look of the title track featuring Shroff, and wrote, "Bade ka swag, chote ka style (Big brother's swag, younger brother's style). 3 Days To Go! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Title Track Out on Feb 19. Stay tuned! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024." The film, a collaboration between Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment with AAZ Films, showcases stunning locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. The cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post