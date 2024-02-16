'Dune: Part Two' will be out in cinema halls on March 1

'Dune 2' first reactions: Critics call it a 'masterpiece'

What's the story Denis Villeneuve's much-awaited follow-up to Dune, titled Dune: Part Two, has received rave reviews from film journalists and critics alike. The movie's star-studded cast, stunning visuals, and captivating storyline have earned it high praise, with some even labeling it a "cinematic masterpiece." The sequel follows the journey of Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, as he allies with the Fremen to seek vengeance for his family and possibly save the universe.

Dune: Part Two is predicted to be a box office hit, especially given that its predecessor raked in over $400M globally. The film is slated for release on March 1 and is anticipated to revive the movie industry after a sluggish winter season. Other eagerly awaited films that will be released in March include Kung Fu Panda 4, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Critics praised Chalamet and Zendaya's performances

Dune: Part Two has drawn comparisons to iconic films such as The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars. Journalist Jordan Farley tweeted that the movie holds "a rarified place alongside The Lord of the Rings as the definitive version of a seminal text." Critics also applauded the performances of Chalamet, Zendaya, and newcomer Austin Butler. Inverse editor Hoai-Tran Bui declared Zendaya the film's standout, while The Playlist's Gregory Ellwood commended Butler's "truly transformative performance."

'Dune 2' is 'a giant epic,' said critics

Many deemed Dune: Part Two as Villeneuve's crowning achievement. Emily Murray tweeted that it was "arguably Denis Villeneuve's magnum opus" and a "masterpiece." Jazz Tangcay described it as "a giant epic" and "one of the best sci-fi films for generations to come." The film's production was also lauded, with critics praising Greig Fraser's extraordinary cinematography and Patrice Vermette's impressive world-building.

'Truly remarkable filmmaking'

Villeneuve on the sequel

Villeneuve had earlier expressed his contentment with Dune: Part Two, asserting that it will surpass the first installment. At a press conference last year, he said, "There's something more alive in it. There's a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn't reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two."

'Dune: Messiah' to be Villeneuve's last 'Dune' film

The film's director recently revealed that Dune: Messiah will be the last Dune film for him as a director. He expressed no plans to helm another Dune movie after he is done directing the third installment. "Dune Messiah should be the last Dune movie for me," he told Times Magazine. The upcoming third Dune film is based on Frank Herbert's 1969 sequel of the same name.