'The New Look' was filmed in Paris in 2022

'The New Look': Maisie Williams to play concentration camp survivor

By Aikantik Bag 01:56 pm Feb 09, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Maisie Williams, widely recognized for her portrayal of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, is set to play Catherine Dior, sister of Christian Dior, in the forthcoming Apple TV+ series, The New Look. The show delves into how fashion icons such as Dior, Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain, and Cristóbal Balenciaga endured the atrocities of World War II while establishing their legendary fashion houses.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Dior was the sister of Christian Dior of the Dior brand, one of the most sought-after brands to date. During World War II, Catherine was part of a covert network titled F2 that gathered intelligence for the Allies. She was arrested by the Nazis in 1944 and imprisoned at Ravensbrück concentration camp where the Gestapo reportedly tortured her.

Transformation

Williams shed 11 kgs for the role

Reportedly, Williams shed 11 kgs under medical supervision to embody Dior. She shared her experience: "I had to be up at 4:00am to start sweating. The night before, at about 7:00 or 8:00 pm, I was allowed to have something salty and dehydrating—some smoked salmon and a tiny glass of wine. Then I had a boiling-hot bath with lots of salt in it."

Production

'I like to get lost in role, keep on pushing'

The series was filmed in Paris throughout 2022, and it will showcase physically demanding scenes for Williams, such as interrogation in Paris, Dior's journey in sealed cattle trucks to Germany after being arrested, and her experiences at the Ravensbrück concentration camp. Williams expressed, "The process of doing take after take, it really breaks down your character in a way. It's not for everyone, but for me, I like to get lost in a role and keep on pushing."