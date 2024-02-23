'Follow' tour is set to take place in March

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups-Jeonghan to resume activities, participate in 'Follow' tour

What's the story SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Jeonghan are making a comeback after recovering from their injuries. S.Coups had a knee injury in August 2023, while Jeonghan took a break in December 2023 due to an ankle injury. On Friday, PLEDIS Entertainment, the group's agency, shared the good news about their recovery and released a statement regarding the same.

Doctors greenlit the popstars after recovery

In the statement, PLEDIS Entertainment stated, "S.Coups and Jeonghan have been receiving post-surgery care since their surgeries for knee and ankle injuries in August and December of last year, respectively." The statement also stated that doctors have given them the green light to resume activities, as long as they don't overexert themselves.

S.Coups and Jeonghan to participate in 'Follow' tour

The agency also revealed that "S.Coups and Jeonghan will participate in SEVENTEEN's activities starting March, including the SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW AGAIN TO INCHEON, all the while receiving regular medical check-ups." However, they might have limited involvement in some events to avoid straining their injuries. PLEDIS Entertainment has requested fans' understanding and reassured them that the company will prioritize the K-pop artists' health and support their recovery.

