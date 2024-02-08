Taylor Swift has sold one of her two private jets

Taylor Swift sells Dassault Falcon 900 private jet amid criticism

By Isha Sharma 01:37 pm Feb 08, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Songstress Taylor Swift has repeatedly found herself caught in the eye of the storm due to her private jet usage, which causes significant environmental damage. The situation was recently aggravated when American college student Jack Sweeney tracked her private jet flights and shared them online. Amid this hullabaloo, it's being reported that Swift has sold her Dassault Falcon 900 private jet, as confirmed by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Next Article

New owner

It's now owned by a Missouri-based company

Owned by her since 2009, the jet was registered under SATA LLC, a company linked to Taylor Swift Productions in Nashville. It was sold on January 30. Per Business Insider, the luxury jet's new owner is a Missouri-based company incorporated in 2006. Following this development, Swift is now left with one jet, the Dassault 7X, which has a slightly larger cabin and can accommodate 16 passengers. Per New York Post, a brand new Dassault 900 costs a humungous $44M.

Sweeney's actions, result

Recent flight-tracking controversy and legal intervention by Swift's team

Recently, Florida-based Sweeney gained attention for tracking celebrity flights, including Swift's. Subsequently, her legal team sent Sweeney a cease-and-desist letter, accusing him of "stalking and harassing behavior." Sweeney defended his actions, stating, "You should have a decent expectation that your jet will be tracked whether or not I do it as, after all, it is public information." He has also created accounts to monitor the private jets of Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Criticism

Criticism due to potential environmental concerns

Swift has repeatedly been criticized for environmental deterioration. In 2022, she topped a list of celebrities with the highest private-jet carbon emissions. A report by Yard stated, "Taylor's jet has an average flight time of just 80 minutes and an average of 139.36 miles per flight. Her total flight emissions for [2022] come in at 8,293.54 tons, or 1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions. Taylor's shortest recorded flight of 2022 was just 36 minutes."

Insights

Her team's response, Swift's upcoming plans

Responding to accusations about Swift's frequent jet usage, one of Swift's representatives earlier told Newsweek, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals...To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect." With upcoming concerts in Tokyo and the Super Bowl in Las Vegas to cheer on her footballer boyfriend, Travis Kelce, it remains to be seen how Swift will plan the rest of her travels.

Poll

Is it okay for global celebrities to use private jets?