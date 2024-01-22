Record-breaking! NewJeans's 'Get Up' marks 25 weeks on Billboard 200

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Record-breaking! NewJeans's 'Get Up' marks 25 weeks on Billboard 200

By Tanvi Gupta 02:03 am Jan 22, 202402:03 am

NewJeans has scripted history with their sophomore album 'Get Up'

K-pop girl band NewJeans has achieved an incredible milestone with their mini album Get Up, which has now charted for 25 consecutive weeks on the US Billboard 200. This milestone makes them the second K-pop girl group to spend this long on the chart, hot on the heels of BLACKPINK's 2020 album THE ALBUM, which had a 26-week run. Get Up is NewJeans's second EP (extended play) and was released in July 2023 under ADOR.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Known for their girl-next-door image, the NewJeans quintet—comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—has captivated audiences worldwide in a short span. They debuted in 2022 with the single Attention and followed it up with hits like Hype Boy and Cookie. Their debut single album, OMG, released in January 2023, further garnered commercial success. Get Up achieved similar success, featuring six tracks such as Super Shy, ETA, and Cool with You.

3/5

Catching up to BLACKPINK's record

Last year, NewJeans became the second female K-pop artist to top the Billboard 200, a feat previously achieved by BLACKPINK. Their sophomore album and BLACKPINK's BORN PINK are the sole releases by all-female groups to secure No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the last 15 years! NewJeans now ranks among the most acclaimed K-pop groups, joining heavyweights like BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, and TXT.

4/5

Impressive rankings on other Billboard charts

Get Up also secured the No. 2 spot on Billboard's World Albums chart this week. Simultaneously, it claimed positions at No. 17 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 22 on the Top Album Sales chart. The EP has re-entered the Tastemaker Albums chart at No. 15, while also maintaining a strong presence on Billboard's Artist 100, holding the No. 90 spot for their 21st consecutive week.

5/5

Smashing success: When 'Get Up' emerged victorious against 'Barbie'

As for the album's commercial success, Get Up debuted with 1.26 lakh album-equivalent units, and garnered 34.39M streams, per Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music). This achievement sealed its position as the number-one album, narrowly surpassing the soundtrack of the Hollywood film Barbie by just 500 units, in what Billboard described as "the year's closest race." By year-end, the album had sold 3.32 lakh copies, ranking as the fifth best-selling CD album in the US, per Billboard.