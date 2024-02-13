'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' barely passes Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:31 am Feb 13, 202409:31 am

What's the story Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the new Bollywood romantic comedy on the block and is touted to be a quirky one-time watch. The romantic film, with a slight tinge of sci-fi, has piqued the interest of viewers and the same is being reflected in its box office collection. After a decent weekend, the film is seeking stability on weekdays.

Next Article

Box office

Aiming for Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 3.75 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 30.85 crore in India. The movie barely passed the first Monday test. It has received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rakesh Bedi, Dimple Kapadia, and Dharmendra, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post