Box office collection of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Box office: Shahid-Kriti's 'Teri Baaton...' earns less than Rs. 3cr

By Isha Sharma 10:42 am Feb 17, 202410:42 am

What's the story Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opened to Rs. 6.7 crore upon release on February 9. Sanon-Kapoor's first association, it grabbed eyeballs due to its soundtrack and unique storyline about an engineer's romance with a robot. After a week, its daily collection has come crashing down to less than Rs. 3cr.

Next Article

BO

Looking at the film in numbers

Per trade tracker website Sacnilk, TBMAUJ minted Rs. 2.65cr (early estimates) on Friday. The film registered a shockingly low occupancy of 13.31%, with the maximum turnout witnessed during the night shows (21.62%), followed by the evening ones (12.41%). Its total haul now stands at Rs. 47cr. Next week, the film will face off with Article 370 and Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!

Story

This is what happens in the film

Aryan (Kapoor), a robotics engineer, is pressured by his family to get married. To find respite from them, he arrives in the United States at his Urmila maasi's (Dimple Kapadia) house. There, he meets SIFRA, an AI robot (Sanon), and falls in love. The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Dharmendra, Urmila Shukla, Rajesh Kumar, Ashish Verma, and Janhvi Kapoor in a special appearance.

Sanon's experience

Sanon on how she prepared for the role

Speaking about her experience of playing an advanced robot, Sanon told The Hindu, "Coming from an engineering background, I look for logic in [imagination]." "I was curious and questioned whether a certain gesture had become too human or too robotic." "A lot was improvised on the sets, like a robot is not impulsive, doesn't have emotional peaks, I had to keep her in between."

Next films

Upcoming movies of Sanon and Kapoor

Sanon's next release is The Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu and directed by Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase). It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma (special appearance) and will be released on March 29. Kapoor, on the other hand, will next star in Deva, helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. An action thriller, it co-stars Pooja Hegde and will be released on October 11.

Poll

Which actor should Kapoor next team up with?