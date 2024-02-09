'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' releases on Eid 2024

By Aikantik Bag 11:22 am Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are the real Bade Miyan Chote Miyan of the action genre in Bollywood! As the makers gear up for a bumper Eid 2024 release, producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to share an exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets of the action-packed film. The clip features stars Kumar and Shroff, along with the crew, engaged in filming thrilling action scenes.

Cast of the film

Bhagnani expressed his enthusiasm, and penned, "REAL action ka ek naya benchmark ho gaya hai set! (A new benchmark of real action has been set) It's time to experience an extraordinary action sequence that pushes boundaries!" Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises a raw and rugged action experience for fans. The star-studded cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, among others.

