Box office collection: 'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' prepares for tough weekend
Telugu films are known for producing a varied range of content across the commercial spectrum. After the Sankranti biggies, the industry offered an emotional comedy, Ambajipeta Marriage Band which opened to decent numbers and managed to earn well over the weekend. However, on weekdays, it struggled to gain momentum at the box office. With Eagle's release, it needs to rake in more for survival.
India collection and cast details
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Dushyanth Katikaneni directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.92 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Sharanya Pradeep, Nithin Prasanna, Gayathri Bhatgavi, Goparaju Ramana, Kittayya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Vinay Mahadev, among others.