By Aikantik Bag 10:59 am Feb 09, 202410:59 am

What's the story Telugu films are known for their larger-than-life content and 2024 witnessed the return of Superstar Mahesh Babu on celluloid with the masala entertainer Guntur Kaaram. The film opened to rave numbers but could not gain momentum. With steep competition from Hanu-Man, the film could not deliver up to expectations. Now, the film is about to exit theaters owing to its OTT release.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trivikram directorial earned Rs. 16 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 126.47 crore in India. The film has slowed down as it is currently streaming on Netflix. The cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Murali Sharma, among others.

