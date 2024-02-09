OTT: Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' is streaming now
Superstar Mahesh Babu is a force of nature in Telugu films and over the years his stardom has quadrupled. The actor's recent offering Guntur Kaaram was in the buzz for a long time and it opened to humongous numbers at the box office. After a satisfactory run, it has finally arrived in the OTT arena with another shelf life for success.
Premiere versions and cast of the film
The Trivikram Srinivas directorial is streaming now on the OTT giant Netflix and is available in five Indian languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers. The film's songs became a bumper hit, too. The mass masala film also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and Easwari Rao, among others.