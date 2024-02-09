'Hanu-Man' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 09:49 am Feb 09, 202409:49 am

What's the story Indian cinema has been taken over by a wave of cinematic universes. In Telugu films, Hanu-Man marked the advent of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe which would focus on mythological actioners. Hanu-Man received rave responses from viewers and emerged to become a blockbuster at the box office. In its fourth week, it has slowed down and is about to bow out of theaters soon.

Inching closer to Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Teja Sajja-headlined film earned Rs. 77 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 192.85 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from both critics and viewers. The makers are currently working on the sequel Jai Hanuman. The cast includes Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rohini, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu, among others.

