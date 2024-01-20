Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' loses momentum on day 8

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' loses momentum on day 8

By Tanvi Gupta 03:58 pm Jan 20, 202403:58 pm

'Guntur Kaaram' earned Rs. 3cr on second Friday (day 8)

Mahesh Babu's latest Telugu film, Guntur Kaaram, arrived in the theaters on January 12 on the occasion of Makara Sankranti. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the action-packed movie collected Rs. 107.9cr (nett) in India in its first week. After a blockbuster opening of Rs. 41.3 crore, it has steadily witnessed a decline in earnings. On Friday (day eight), it saw a 40% decline, collecting just Rs. 3.15 crore compared to Rs. 5.5cr the previous day. Here's a breakdown of the numbers.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Despite a slowdown, Guntur Kaaram has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Babu's previous film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022), which made Rs. 188.5cr. The latest film minted Rs. 212cr worldwide in its first week, per the makers. It also marked the third collaboration between Babu and director Srinivas, following the 2005 blockbuster hit Athadu and 2010's Khaleja. The action-drama also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Sunil.

3/5

Day 8: 'Guntur Kaaram' faced stiff competition from 'HanuMan'

According to Sacnilk, Guntur Kaaram accumulated an estimated Rs. 3.15cr on the eighth day, bringing the total collections to Rs. 111.05cr (India nett). It had an overall 24.4% Telugu occupancy on Friday. Notably, the film faced stiff competition from Teja Sajja's HanuMan, which surpassed the Babu starrer on the eighth day. HanuMan earned Rs. 10.05cr, reaching a total collection of Rs. 99.85crcr in India.

4/5

What is the plot of 'Guntur Kaaram'?

Bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram explores the life of Ramana (Babu), distanced from his mother Vyra Vasundhara (Krishnan). Once a mama's boy, he subsequently becomes "Guntur Kaaram" or "Rowdy Ramana." Despite receiving love from his father, uncle, aunt, and cousin, he yearns for his estranged mother's affection. The narrative delves into the complexities arising when political motives collide within the family.

5/5

Producer Naga Vamsi on 'Guntur Kaaram' criticism

Meanwhile, during a recent press meet in Hyderabad, co-producer Naga Vamsi addressed the criticism of the film. He said, "We did not make it clear that this is a proper Trivikram film, telling the story of a mother and son." "I believe it was a mistake to release the film at 1:00am, everyone who thought it was a mass film was disappointed." Vamsi also confronted negative reviews, asserting, "Reviews are just one person's opinion; they don't reflect the audience's tastes."