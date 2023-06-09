Entertainment

'Bloody Daddy' review: Shahid's action-thriller should've been released in theaters

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 09, 2023

'Bloody Daddy' stars Shahid Kapoor as a narcotics officer and Ronit Roy as the kingpin of a drug cartel

Shahid Kapoor's recent projects, Kabir Singh, Jersey, and Farzi showed him in an angry avatar. He returns to the same avatar with Bloody Daddy, an action thriller revolving around a drug racket. It's a Hindi remake of the French movie Nuit Blanche (which was also adapted in Tamil as Kamal Haasan's Thoonga Vanam). Don't miss out on this promising movie, made for the masses.

A drug racket chase that unfolds over a night

It begins with an action chase sequence where NCB cop Sumair (Kapoor) is after two men recovering a cocaine bag worth Rs. 50 crore. The drug racket's kingpin, Sikander (Ronit Roy), abducts Sumair's son Atharva to get his bag back. While Sumair is on his mission to save his son, with whom his relationship has taken a hit, two other cops spoil his plan.

Kapoor and Roy run the show

The aforementioned other two cops have been played by Diana Penty (as Aditi) and Rajeev Khandelwal (as Sameer). Also joining them are Sanjay Kapoor, Vivan Bhatehna, and Ankur Bhatia. Yet, the only actors who are worth watching out for are Kapoor and Roy. Khandelwal was decent in the movie but Penty and Sanjay didn't have much to offer.

Kapoor is the 'desi' version of Keanu Reeves

Ali Abbas Zafar is known for bringing his best foot forward while directing an actioner. His Bloody Daddy promises you some edgy action sequences including hand combat which are neat on the screen and smoothly executed. In the scenes where Kapoor uses a fire gun, he does appear to be a desi version of Keanu Reeves. Roles like these are best suited for him.

Things that worked and those that didn't

One of the highlights of Bloody Daddy is its action sequences. But also, the team needs to be appreciated for its music and the background score which goes so well with it. Another add-on is the situational comedy in many scenes. The screenplay is nice but in some portions, the editing could have been tighter. What doesn't work is the predictability of the storyline.

Watch it for the love of Shahid Kapoor

Bloody Daddy is definitely worth watching, especially for Kapoor's acting and "bloody" stunts. Although it premiered for free on JioCinema, it should have been released in the theaters, especially for its background score. The film gets 3 out of 5 stars, of which half a star is for teen actor Saartaj Kakkar and his "hot chocolate with lactose-free milk."

