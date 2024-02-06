'Guntur Kaaram' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 11:02 am Feb 06, 202411:02 am

What's the story Mahesh Babu is a superstar in his own right in Telugu films and his stardom has been growing by folds with each passing day. The actor's recent release Guntur Kaaram was in the buzz for a long time and opened to humongous numbers. However, due to steep competition from other biggies and weak word of mouth, the mass film could not reach greater heights.

Seeking stability on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trivikram directorial earned Rs. 21 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 125.88 crore in India. The movie received lukewarm responses from critics and viewers. The cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramy Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and Easwari Rao, among others. The project is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna.

