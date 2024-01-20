'HanuMan' crosses Rs. 150cr worldwide amid 'Guntur Kaaram' competition

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:33 pm Jan 20, 202404:33 pm

'HunuMan' was released in cinema halls on January 12

Teja Sajja's Telugu blockbuster HanuMan is making a splash at the box office! Released on January 12, it has raked in over Rs. 150 crore worldwide, announced director Prasanth Varma on X. The superhero flick is giving Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram a run for its money, with the latter earning Rs. 111 crore at the domestic box office. HanuMan, the first installment of the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), was released in multiple languages, including Hindi.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

HanuMan is a mythological superhero film co-starring Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The film's sequel, Jai HanuMan, is expected to be released in cinema halls in 2025. The franchise has been developed as part of Varma's mythological superhero film series, starring Sajja in the lead. After a terrific first-week run, it will be interesting to see if HanuMan can keep up the momentum in the second run.

3/5

'HanuMan's impressive box office performance

HanuMan kicked off with a solid Rs. 8.05 crore (in India) on January 12 and saw a steady increase in subsequent days. On its second Friday (day eight), it raked in Rs. 10.05 crore (domestic) with an overall Telugu occupancy of 53.67%. Its domestic (nett) collection now stands at an impressive Rs. 99.85 crore, while its worldwide total has crossed Rs. 150 crore.

4/5

'HanuMan's gross collections, competition

Currently, HanuMan's gross domestic box office earnings stand at Rs. 104.1 crore, with an additional Rs. 38.5 crore gross from overseas markets. Its performance in the coming days will determine if the film can continue its successful run at the box office and compete with other releases. At the box office, it clashed with South Indian films like Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, Naa Saami Ranga, Ayalaan, and Captain Miller, released on the occasion of Makara Sankranti/Pongal.

5/5

Know about the film's storyline

The story of HanuMan revolves around a young Hanumanth who lives with his sister in a fictional village called Anjanadri. Hanumanth is looked down upon by the villagers for his habit of stealing, but once he gets superpowers due to a lightning stone, he becomes the hero in Anjanadri. However, his powers are at risk when the antagonist, Michael, tries to snatch the stone from him.