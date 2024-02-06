Listen to Lata Mangeshkar's songs that brought her accolades

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar's award-winning songs on her death anniversary

What's the story Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar rightfully earned the title of being the Nightingale of India. In a career spanning many decades, Mangeshkar gave us thousands of melodious songs that are etched in our hearts even today. The singer passed away on February 6, 2022, at a private hospital in Mumbai. Let's fondly remember her on her death anniversary through her award-winning songs.

Mangeshkar, a three-time National Film Award-﻿winner won her first prestigious award for the 1972 movie Parichay. Directed by Gulzar, Mangeshkar won the Best Female Playback Singer award for the song Beeti Na Bitai Raina. The film's songs were composed by RD Burman while Gulzar penned the lyrics. It starred Jeetendra, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, and others.

Roothe Roothe Piya was the second song for which Mangeshkar was given the National Film Award. From the 1974 film Kora Kagaz, featuring Vijay Anand, Bachchan, and AK Hangal, among others, she also won the Bengal Film Journalists' Association award under the Hindi selection category for the same song. Kora Kagaz was helmed by Anil Ganguly, who also won an award for the movie.

Gulzar's 1990 film Lekin... starring Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Amjad Khan, and others, won a total of five National Film Awards including Best Female Playback Singer for Mangeshkar, Best Lyrics for Gulzar, and Best Music Director for Hridaynath Mangeshkar. The film's album comprises timeless classics such as Yaara Seeli Seeli, Ja Ja Re, Surmai Shaam, and many others.

Mangeshkar once protested by refusing to sing a song at the Filmfare Awards for not having an award category for a playback singer. Later, between 1959 and 2004, she won six Filmfare Awards for songs such as Aaja Re Pardesi and Kahi Deep Jale Kahi Dil. She won a Special Award for Didi Tera Devar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! in 1994.