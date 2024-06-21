Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour to boost London economy by $381M
Taylor Swift is poised to smash it again. Her iconic, record-breaking Eras Tour is set to significantly bolster London's economy. The international pop star will kick off the first of her eight shows at Wembley Stadium on Friday night. According to the Greater London Authority (GLA), these performances could infuse approximately $381M (£300M) into the city's economy.
Swift's performances expected to attract 700,000 fans
Swift, now a billionaire due to her highest-grossing music tour ever, is anticipated to draw a cumulative audience of around 700,000 during her London shows. She will perform three consecutive shows at Wembley, followed by five more in August. London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed gratitude toward Swift for "having chosen to perform more nights in London than anywhere else in the world."
London tops list for music event travel, says poll
Mayor Khan's appreciation for Swift is supported by Visit London's latest poll. The survey revealed that 54% of respondents in 2023 would consider travelling to London for a music event, placing the city above New York, Los Angeles, Paris and other UK cities. Khan encouraged fans to enjoy the shows and everything else that London has to offer.
Swift's tour estimated to boost UK economy by $1.2B
Before the GLA's estimations, Barclays projected that Swift's tour would enhance the UK economy by $1.2B. The bank also estimated that fans would spend about $1000 per person on tickets, accommodation, tour merchandise and travel. Previously as well, Swift's tour has not only boosted specific region's economy but also broken records and caused seismic activity readings at venues.
London celebrates Swift's performances with special events
To commemorate Swift's performances, London has planned a series of special events. The Spanish Steps at Wembley Park have been temporarily renamed the "Swiftie Steps." Other celebrations include a special Tube map, a trail and murals in Swift's honour. Ahead of the event, Khan has dubbed London "greatest city in the world to watch live music." The Eras Tour will end in December.