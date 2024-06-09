Next Article

Fans eagerly await BTS Jin's return

South Korea prepares for BTS Jin's homecoming from military

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 pm Jun 09, 202404:10 pm

What's the story As the countdown to BTS member Jin's military discharge on Wednesday (June 12) nears its end, anticipation among fans is palpable. The streets around the 5th Division Recruit Training Base in Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do, are decked with fan projects and advertisements, heralding Jin's return. Even a local cafe—cherished by Jin during his service—proudly displays a fan-made advertisement on its facade, a testament to the excitement building around his homecoming.

Anticipation

'It won't be that long': Jin's personal message

Jin recently wrote to fans saying, "It won't be that long before you get to see me. I'll try to grow out my hair as quickly as I can and show up in front of you looking all nice. I'll bring flowers and say, your flower-like Seokjin is back." A special gathering is planned for the day after his discharge where he will greet 4, 000 ARMYs (BTS fandom) at the 2024 FESTA event.

Impact

Jin's return sparked market surge and social media frenzy

Jin's impending return has not only excited fans but also influenced the stock market. HYBE's stock price saw a significant increase following the announcement of his discharge. Analysts attribute this surge to the anticipation surrounding Jin's upcoming activities, particularly during BTS's Festa. Additionally, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jin will lead BTS's anniversary festivities on Thursday, causing a social media sensation among fans eager to meet their idol.

Recognition

Jin's contributions to Korean culture and BTS

Kim Seok Jin, known professionally as Jin, has been a member of the globally renowned boy band BTS since June 2013. In light of his contributions to Korean culture, he was honored with the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea in 2018. Then, in July 2021, Jin and other BTS idols were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae-in.

Celebration

BTS anniversary festivities to feature Jin's hug fairy encounter

The highlight of Thursday's event is a "Hug Fairy" encounter, where a lucky 1,000 fans will have the chance to receive a hug or handshake from Jin. This announcement has sparked immense excitement among fans on social media, who are counting days till they can meet their beloved idol. To recall, Jin started his mandatory military service back in December 2022.