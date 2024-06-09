Next Article

Raghava Lawrence refutes reports of Mrunal Thakur joining 'Kanchana 4'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:54 pm Jun 09, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Social media is abuzz with rumors that Mrunal Thakur is set to make her Tamil cinema debut with Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 4. Reports suggest that Thakur was approached for the female lead role. However, Lawrence, who is currently scripting the fourth installment of the successful horror series, has denied these reports. Previously, Thakur was speculated to debut in Tamil through SK23 and STR48, but different actors were eventually cast.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Kanchana series—initiated by Lawrence in 2007 with the film Muni—has been a commercial hit. It was followed by Muni 2: Kanchana (2011) with the third installment titled Muni 3: Kanchana 2: Ganga (2015). Each film follows a similar story template and features Lawrence as both the lead actor and director. The shooting for Kanchana 4 is scheduled to start in September, with an official list of cast and crew expected beforehand.

Quashing rumors

'All the information...are just rumors'

On Sunday, Lawrence took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the casting rumors surrounding Kanchana 4. Sharing a picture of himself, he clarified, "Hi friends and fans, All the information regarding Kanchana 4 and casting that are circulating around social media are just rumors. Official announcement will be made through Ragavendra Production. Coming soon!" This statement has put an end to the speculations about the film's casting.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the post here

Fans reaction

Fans rallied for Thakur in 'Kanchana 4' amid casting speculations

While Lawrence has given clear justification, looks like fans are clamoring for Thakur to join the cast of the horror comedy, evident from the comments under his post. One fan urged, "Mrunal ni set chey, bro, (Rope in Mrunal bro)," while another exclaimed, "Mrunal best." Expressing hope, a fan wrote, "Ayyo...But please do make it happen. Keep #Kanchana 1 in mind while writing the script + fresh and good. Fingers crossed, (sic)."

Ongoing projects

Thakur and Lawrence's current projects and future plans

Thakur was last seen in The Family Star, sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda, and is currently involved in the filming of her Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan. On the other hand, Lawrence was last seen in a lead role in the Karthik Subbaraj film Jigarthanda DoubleX. He is set to play lead roles in upcoming films Adhigaaram, and Durga. Another film in his pipeline is Benz. Bakkiyaraj Kannan is set to write and direct the movie.