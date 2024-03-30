Next Article

Renowned Tamil actor Daniel Balaji (48) dies of heart attack

By Tanvi Gupta 09:14 am Mar 30, 202409:14 am

What's the story The Tamil film industry is mourning the sudden demise of renowned actor Daniel Balaji, who passed away on Friday night. He was 48. Per reports, the cause of his demise was a severe heart attack. Balaji was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai after experiencing chest discomfort but unfortunately did not survive. His final rites are scheduled to be performed at his residence in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday. May he rest in peace.

Tributes

Film industry and fans mourn Balaji's demise

On Saturday morning, film critic Sreedhar Pillai announced Balaji's passing on social media, saying, "Daniel Balaji (48) a fine actor passed away late night due to a cardiac arrest. Who can forget his voice and performance as the antagonist in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan?" Director Mohan Raja also expressed his condolences: "Such Sad news. He was an inspiration for me to join the film institute. A very good friend." Fans too have been expressing their sorrow over Balaji's untimely passing.

Social media users paid their tributes

Background

Balaji had pledged to donate his eyes

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Balaji had pledged to donate his eyes after his passing. "The doctors have fulfilled his wish!," he informed through a social media post on Saturday. Born T.C. Balaji to a mix of Telugu and Tamil heritage, he studied a film direction course at the Taramani Film Institute in Chennai. Interestingly, his family has a strong cinematic connection. His uncle, Siddalingaiah, is a renowned Kannada film director and father of Tamil actor Murali.

Career highlights

Beginnings and career highlights

Before making it big in the industry, Balaji began his illustrious film career behind the scenes. He worked as a unit production manager on Kamal Haasan's unreleased project, Marudhanayagam. Meanwhile, his acting journey began with the character Daniel in the popular Tamil TV show Chithi (1999-2001). After the success of Chithi, he starred in Alaigal, during which director Sunder K. Vijayan named him "Daniel Balaji," likely because the character, Daniel, resonated so strongly with audiences.

Big screen career

His biggest breakthroughs; diverse roles in Tamil and Telugu films

Balaji's first big-screen appearance was in the 2002 romantic drama April Madhathi. His breakthrough came in Gautham Menon's Kaakha Kaakha, where he played a cop alongside Suriya. He continued this successful partnership with Menon, taking on the antagonist role in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu opposite Haasan. Significantly, Balaji's success wasn't limited to Tamil films. He ventured into the Telugu industry with a villainous role in Chirutha and later played the lead in Muthirai.

Last project

Balaji was last seen in the Tamil movie 'Ariyavan'

Tamil and Telugu films aside, Balaji also made his mark in Malayalam cinema, debuting in Black and playing villains in films like Bhagavan and Daddy Cool, sharing the screen with superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty. Balaji's last on-screen appearance was reportedly in the 2023 Tamil action drama Ariyavan, directed by Mithran R Jawahar, where he played the role of Thuraipandi. His contributions to cinema will be cherished for years to come.