Arundhathi Nair is expected to undergo brain surgery

Arundhathi Nair's fundraiser campaign taken down due to online harassment

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:46 pm Mar 20, 202403:46 pm

What's the story Arundhathi Nair, a Tamil actor celebrated for her role in Saithan, is presently on life support after a devastating motorcycle accident. The mishap took place last week on the Kovalam bypass in Thiruvananthapuram. While riding with her brother, Nair suffered severe head injuries. Her condition has been deemed critical by family and friends who turned to social media to solicit financial assistance for her medical care. However, her family reportedly claimed they were being harassed online over the fundraiser.

The Tamil actor has been in a critical condition ever since she met with the accident. According to reports, she has suffered at least two cardiac arrests so far. On the work front, Nair gained recognition after she starred in Ponge Ezhu Manohara and Virumandikum Sivanandikum. However, her claim to fame came as Vijay Antony's wife in the 2016 film Saithan. She also debuted in Malayalam cinema with Ottakoru Kaamukan (2018).

Nair's family's plead for financial help gone wrong

Nair's family launched a fundraising drive to arrange funds for her treatment. However, they encountered online criticism, with some accusing them of fraud. The family reportedly claimed they were getting constant harassing calls on the number mentioned for fundraising. "Many people are saying online that this is all a scam," shared Arathy, Nair's sister. Due to relentless online trolling and inappropriate queries, including those asking for other celebrities' numbers, the fundraising page has now been taken down.

Nair to undergo brain surgery

Nair reportedly suffered multiple injuries including fractured ribs, a broken neck bone, spleen damage, and blood clots. Remyaa Joseph, a fellow actor and friend of Nair's, revealed that the surgery for her arm and collar bone fractures alone cost the family nearly Rs. 5 lakh. Nair will also reportedly undergo brain surgery as there was a slight movement in her left cornea after previously indicating no brain activity.

Tamil film industry failed to extend support, claimed Joseph

Despite Nair's critical condition and her significant contributions to the Tamil film industry, no aid has been extended by her colleagues, claimed Joseph. Joseph voiced her disappointment, stating that "no one from the Tamil film industry or its nadigar sangam reached out to us." However, she acknowledged the support from the Malayalam industry after a single plea for help. Nair has starred in five Tamil films as the lead and in one Malayalam film.