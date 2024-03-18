Next Article

Arundhathi Nair's condition remains severe after road accident

Arundhathi Nair on ventilator after road accident, confirms sister

By Tanvi Gupta 04:23 pm Mar 18, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Arundhathi Nair, a celebrated figure in the Tamil and Malayalam cinema, was gravely injured in a motorcycle accident last week (March 14). Per reports, the mishap occurred on the Kovalam (Kerala) bypass, resulting in serious head injuries for the actor. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and on life support at Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum, as confirmed by her sister Arathy Nair on Monday through an Instagram post.

Official statement

'She is critically injured': Sister verified Nair's grave condition

"We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels," Arathy stated while talking about the critical state of her sibling. She added, "It is true that my sister had an accident three days ago." "She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum."

About the accident

All the details about the accident

The accident occurred on the Kovalam bypass while Nair was traveling with her brother, reportedly returning home from an interview with a YouTube channel. Ever since the news of the accident surfaced on social media, Nair's fans and well-wishers have expressed their concerns and offered prayers for the actor's swift recovery. The incident has sparked widespread support and hope for her health and well-being.

Fund raised by friends

Friends rallied to raise funds for Nair's medical bills

Following Nair's unfortunate accident, her friend Gopika Anil turned to social media platforms to solicit financial aid to cover the actor's escalating hospital bills. Gopika reportedly disclosed that while they are doing their best, the daily expenses are becoming overwhelming. She implored everyone to donate whatever they could, stressing that every contribution would be immensely helpful to Nair's family during this difficult period.

About the personality

Know more about Nair and her acting career

For those unaware, Nair received her big break with roles in Ponge Ezhu Manohara and Virumandikum Sivanandikum before gaining recognition for her performance as Vijay Antony's wife in Saithan in 2016. She made her Malayalam debut in Ottakoru Kaamukan (2018), where she portrayed Shine Tom Chacko's love interest. Nair also starred as one of the female leads in Pistha alongside Shirish Saravanan.