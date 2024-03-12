Next Article

'Bengal 1947' is set to release on March 29

Akashaditya Lama's 'Bengal 1947' first look unveiled; release date inside

By Aikantik Bag 01:12 pm Mar 12, 202401:12 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Akashaditya Lama, known for his work in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (assistant director) and Nani Teri Morni (director), is gearing up for the release of the upcoming period drama Bengal 1947. Slated for a March 29 release, it's based on Lama's popular play Shabri Ka Mohan. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the first look of the film. Per Lama, "It's a call for equality and love and a reminder of the importance of home."

Cast, crew, and theme of the film

The star cast includes Aditya Lakhia, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Sohela Kapoor, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, among others. Diving into the often-overlooked impact of India-Pakistan's 1947 partition on Bengal, Bengal 1947 sheds light on the struggles and experiences of ordinary people during the tumultuous period. Gadar director Anil Sharma praised Lama's historical feature and expressed trust in his expertise, dedication, and years of experience. The project is bankrolled by COMFED Productions.

