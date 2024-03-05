Next Article

Rhea Kapoor celebrates her 37th birthday on Tuesday

Rhea Kapoor's birthday: Times she spoke about family bond, career

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Mar 05, 202402:10 am

What's the story Despite hailing from a family brimming with actors—including Anil Kapoor (father) and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (sister)—the allure of starring in Bollywood films never tempted Rhea Kapoor. Choosing to chart her course, Kapoor opted for the role of producer, associating herself with ventures like Aisha, Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding, and the upcoming Crew. On her 37th birthday, learn more about Kapoor through her candid revelations.

#1

When she revealed her reason for not pursuing acting

Kapoor never wanted to be an actor! In an interview, she shared, "When I was younger, everyone was like, 'You're going to be an actor.' Luckily, I went away to college." Upon return, Ayan Mukerji invited her to assist him on Wake Up Sid. On the first day of the shoot, she asserted, "There is no chance in hell that I'll be an actor."

#2

When she shared 'family health secret' passed down the generations

It's no mystery that at 67, Anil looks as youthful as ever. When Kapoor was asked about a family health secret that's been passed down to generations, she promptly replied, "Eat home-cooked meals," adding, "I've barely eaten at restaurants with my parents 50 times across a span of 30 years." She also shared that money-related discussions are avoided at the Kapoor family dinner table.

#3

Did you know Sonam often 'borrows' Kapoor's clothes without asking?

Kapoor once shared how Sonam has a "habit of taking her clothes." Reminiscing about a specific incident, she recounted, "I had bought this new pair of black pants and had warned Sonam not to wear them. When I couldn't find my new pants, I called her up. At first, she said, 'I'm at a shoot...don't disturb me,' but later admitted, 'Riyu...actually, I'm wearing them!'"

#4

Kapoor sibling dynamics

In a candid conversation about the Kapoor siblings' dynamic, Aisha's producer once shared, "There's no sibling rivalry; we have a unique relationship." "Harsh Varrdhan and I share a buddy-like bond. Ask me about him, and I might say...'Harsh can go jump in a well.'" "Sonam and he shares an elder-sister-younger-brother relationship...understanding each other without words, both having the acting bug," she added.