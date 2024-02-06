Happy birthday, Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi's birthday: Revisiting his most recent titles

What's the story Actor, former model, and host Angad Bedi has stepped into the 41st year of his life. The actor has a charming screen presence and ever since his debut in the 2004 film Kaya Taran, has displayed his acting prowess both in movies and web series. On his birthday, let's take a look at some of his most recent projects.

'Lust Stories 2'

Bedi was paired opposite Mrunal Thakur in Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories, which premiered on the streamer on June 29, 2023. Though Thakur and Neena Gupta were at the front and center of Lust Stories 2, Bedi glistened in his short screen time. The short was directed by R Balki, known for films such as Ki & Ka and Paa.

'Ghoomer'

Bedi collaborated with Balki yet again for the sports drama Ghoomer, starring Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Ivanka Das, and Amitabh Bachchan in a special appearance. Balki is known for writing feminist Indian male characters, and Bedi's Jeet was one such character who didn't hog the spotlight of his girlfriend Anina, a cricket prodigy, played by Kher. It's streaming on ZEE5.

'Hi Nanna'

Bedi made his Telugu film debut through a cameo appearance in Nani-Thakur's Hi Nanna. Speaking about it, he said, "People will find a lot of similarity between the character I play Arvind in Hi Nanna, and Aman which was played by Salman [Khan] in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." "Though I don't think one can draw comparisons to [him], but that character has similarities."

Career overview: 'Ungli,' 'Gunjan Saxena,' and 'Fear Factor'

Apart from the aforementioned projects, Bedi is known for starring in Rensil D'Silva's Ungli, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink, Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi, Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, and Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He also rose to fame through reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Emotional Atyachar. Bedi has appeared in Inside Edge (two seasons), too.