'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in a freak gun accident in October 2021

'Rust' producers fail to pay Halyna Hutchins's family settlement amount

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:07 pm Mar 12, 202401:07 pm

What's the story The team behind the Alec Baldwin film Rust hasn't paid the settlement amount to the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer tragically killed on set in 2021. The settlement between the parties was reached in March 2023, requiring Rust Movie Productions LLC to make full payments by June 13, 2023. However, the payments haven't been made, and the Hutchins estate is now considering resuming the wrongful death lawsuit or the possibility of filing a new one.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In October 2021, Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the sets of Rust in New Mexico, which killed Hutchins (42) and left director Joel Souza wounded. Hutchins was immediately transported to a hospital by helicopter but she eventually succumbed to her wounds. Baldwin later emphasized that he "didn't pull the trigger" and said, "Someone is responsible for what happened, and it's not me."

Settlement terms

The reason for the delay in the settlement remains unknown

In October 2022, a settlement was announced that included finishing Rust and making payments to the Hutchins estate from insurance funds and a portion of the profits. The film's production resumed in April at a Montana film ranch and wrapped up in May, but it's still seeking distribution. Though the deadline has long passed, the reason for the delay in payments to the Hutchins family (the husband and son of the deceased) remains unclear.

The shooting case

Baldwin is facing criminal charges; hearing is scheduled for July

Notably, Baldwin is set to face a criminal trial in July for involuntary manslaughter. Last week, the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was convicted of the same charge and could face up to 18 months in prison at her April sentencing. The incident has sparked a complex web of lawsuits and countersuits involving Baldwin, Gutierrez Reed, Hutchins's family, crew members, the production company, insurance companies, and the Bonanza Creek Ranch, the site of the incident.

Other cases

Judge's ruling on Hutchins's parents and sister's lawsuit

On February 22, Judge Rolf M. Treu dismissed a complaint filed by Hutchins's parents and sister for "loss of consortium," stating that Hutchins "did not share a sufficiently close relationship with her parents or her siblings" under New Mexico law. The plaintiffs were given 20 days to amend the complaint with more details about the relationship. Attorney Gloria Allred called the ruling "a win for Halyna's family" and said she would amend and refile.

More legal trouble

Other lawsuits and testimonies related to the 'Rust' shooting

Several crew members, including Serge Svetnoy, Mamie Mitchell, Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin, and Reese Price, have filed lawsuits alleging injuries and emotional distress from witnessing the incident. Some have testified in Gutierrez Reed's trial, sharing their on-set experiences and seeking justice. Insurance companies are also entangled in these legal battles, with Farmers Insurance seeking a declaration that it doesn't have to defend weapons supplier Seth Kenney due to misrepresentation of his business activities.