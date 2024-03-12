Next Article

Actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay criticizes CAA implementation, calls it 'unacceptable'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:00 pm Mar 12, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief "Thalapathy" Vijay has spoken against the Centre's recent decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA). In a statement, Vijay said, "It's not acceptable to implement any law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in an environment where all citizens of the country live with social harmony." Notably, the CAA expedites citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

His statement

Vijay urged the state government not to implement CAA

Vijay also urged Tamil Nadu's state government to prevent the CAA from being implemented in the state. "The leaders should ensure that this law does not get implemented in Tamil Nadu," his statement read. This marks Vijay's first political stance since launching the TVK party on February 2, 2024. To note, the central government announced the implementation of CAA on Monday evening, four years after it was approved by the Parliament.

Twitter Post

Here's his statement, written in Tamil

BJP slammed by the CM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin slammed BJP's 'divisive agenda'

Additionally, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also criticized the CAA, labeling it a "divisive agenda" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a social media post, Stalin claimed that the incumbent BJP government had turned the Citizenship Act from a "beacon of humanity" into a "tool of discrimination" based on religion and race. He added that it "betrayed" Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils and planted "seeds of division."

Allegations against BJP

Stalin accused AIADMK of supporting BJP's divisive policies

Stalin accused the BJP of passing the CAA with the help of its "stooge," the AIADMK, despite opposition from democratic forces like DMK. He alleged that the BJP had kept the law in cold storage until now due to fear of public backlash. Other opposition leaders have also condemned the central government for notifying the rules for CAA, accusing the BJP of attempting to divide society and polarize the atmosphere ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Twitter Post

Stalin lashed out at the Modi government

On the work front

More about Vijay's political and film career

Coming back to Vijay, the actor-turned-politician Vijay's newly created political party is slated to contest the state assembly elections for the first time in 2026. On the acting front, Vijay was last seen in Leo: Bloody Sweet, an action-drama helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Vijay will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time, which will also feature Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Prashanth, and many others.