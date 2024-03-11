Next Article

Central government notifies implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act

Mar 11, 2024

What's the story The Centre has notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The announcement comes a month after Home Minister Amit Shah said that the CAA would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections. The law seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The promise of implementing the CAA served as a major campaign platform for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party seeking a third consecutive term, the move would serve as a major boost for the BJP. In January, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a long poll promise of the BJP, was inaugurated.

Shah

CAA an act of the country: Shah

At the time Shah made the announcement, he said the CAA was an act of the country. "Minorities in our country, and especially our Muslim community, are being provoked...The CAA cannot snatch away anyone's citizenship because there is no provision in the Act. The CAA is an act to provide citizenship to refugees who were persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan," Shah said.