Next Article

The TMC has been the ruling party in West Bengal since 2011

If BJP wins polls, you'll collect dung for cooking: Mamata

By Chanshimla Varah 04:25 pm Mar 01, 202404:25 pm

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cautioned on Thursday that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, cooking gas cylinder prices could soar to Rs. 2,000. People will also have to collect cow dung and wood again for cooking, she claimed. "This is the scenario in Delhi. They don't love West Bengal and tribal people," Banerjee said, according to ANI.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The TMC has been the ruling party in West Bengal since 2011. Other than the TMC, the BJP is one of the state's three major political parties, along with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian National Congress. Over the years, the BJP has managed to slowly establish its sway in the state. In the 2019 elections, of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, the TMC won 22 while the BJP bagged 18. The Congress won only two.

Banerjee's demands

Ultimatum on Awas Yojana and MGNREGA payments

During her speech at a government program in Jhargram district, Banerjee also demanded that the BJP-led central government complete houses under the Awas Yojana by April's end. If not, her government would begin construction in May, she added. She also mentioned her government's efforts to pay overdue wages to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers, which she claimed the central government had not provided. "We have paid 59 lakh people their dues," Banerjee stated.

Sheikh Shajahan

TMC suspends Sheikh Shajahan amid political confrontation

However, Banerjee chose not to comment on the arrest of party leader Shajahan Sheikh, who stands accused of sexual offenses against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. He was arrested on Thursday and later sent to police custody for 10 days. After his court appearance, he was taken to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) headquarters at Bhavani Bhawan in Kolkata. The case is likely to be handed over to the CID. The TMC has also suspended Sheikh for six years.

Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Bengal

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day tour of West Bengal starting Friday. His visit comes amid escalating political tensions in the state over the violence in Sandeshkhali. On Thursday, Banerjee indirectly criticized PM Modi for timing his visit ahead of the Lok Sabha election, saying, "Some people start coming to Bengal when elections are imminent."