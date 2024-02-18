The teerth confirmed that he achieved samadhi through sallekhana at 2:35am on Sunday

Renowned Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj dies by 'sallekhana'

What's the story Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj passed away on Sunday at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh, at the age of 77. He chose to leave this world through "sallekhana," a voluntary fast unto death for spiritual purification. The teerth confirmed that he achieved "samadhi" through "sallekhana" at 2:35am. Maharaj had been residing at Chandragiri Teerth for the past six months and had been unwell recently.

Teerth statement

He observed 'sallekhana' for 3 days

"Maharaj was staying on the teerth in Dongargarh for the last six months and was unwell from the last few days," a statement from the teerth said. "For the last three days, he was observing sallekhana, a religious practice of voluntarily fasting to death, and had quit intake of food and liquids," it added. "According to Jainism, it is a vow taken for spiritual purification," per the statement.

Condolences

PM Modi expresses condolences

A procession will be taken out at 1:00pm on Sunday for people to pay tribute to the departed seer, followed by the final rites in Chandragiri Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Maharaj last year, also offered condolences on social media. "My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. He will be remembered...for his invaluable contributions to society," he wrote. The Chhattisgarh government, meanwhile, declared a half-day state mourning on Sunday.

Twitter Post

Chhattisgarh government's release on half-day state mourning

Maharaj's legacy

Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj's legacy

Born on October 10, 1946, in Sadalga, Karnataka, Maharaj was the most renowned saint in the Digambar Jain sect. From a young age, he embraced spirituality and was well-known for his scholarly pursuits and spiritual wisdom. At 22, he was initiated as a Digambara monk, and in 1972, he was elevated to acharya status. He also authored several commentaries, poems, and treatises. Some of his well-known works include Niranjana Shataka, Bhavana Shataka, Parishah Jaya Shataka, Suniti Shataka, and Shramana Shataka.