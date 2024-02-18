S Jaishankar's retort on India-Russia ties invited quick smiles from United States (US) Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

Jaishankar's 'smart' answer on India-Russia ties elicits smile from Blinken

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday defended India's decision to purchase Russian oil despite sanctions on Moscow amid the war with Ukraine. At the 60th Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar emphasized India's ability to maintain a balanced relationship with both Washington and Moscow. "If I am smart enough to have multiple options, you should be admiring me," he stated. Jaishankar's retort invited quick smiles from United States (US) Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Context

Why does this story matter?

As soon as the Russia-Ukraine crisis erupted in February 2022, Western countries banded together to embargo Russia and isolate it from the rest of the world. India, on the other hand, refused to join in any sanctions campaign against Russia. Subsequently, Russia offered India cheap oil. However, the West, backed by the US, pressured India not to obtain Russian oil. India refused to budge from its position and insisted that it was the best deal possible for its people.

Foreign policy

Jaishankar clarifies India's non-alignment stance

Responding to a query on how New Delhi was balancing its relationship with Washington while continuing to trade with Moscow, Jaishankar said India's foreign policy was not solely transactional. "We get along with people, we believe in things, we share things...but there are times when you are located in different places, different levels of development, different experiences, all of that gets into it," he said. He added that good partners offer choices, and smart partners take advantage of those choices.

Global progress

India is 'non-West,' not 'anti-west': Jaishankar

The minister also described India as "non-West," maintaining strong ties with Western countries, which are getting even stronger. "I think it's important today to make a distinction between being 'non-West' and 'anti-West', I'd not only characterize India as a country that is non-West but which has an extremely strong relation with the Western countries, getting better by the days," he said. Jaishankar also mentioned the role of BRICS nations in transforming the G7 into G20 blocs and their global contributions.

Twitter Post

Watch: Jaishankar speaking at Munich conference

Background

Russia's oil exports to India amid sanctions

In 2023, Russia provided over 35% of India's total crude imports, amounting to around 1.7 million barrels per day, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. Despite the war with Ukraine and sanctions on Moscow, Russia's oil exports in March 2023 reached their highest level since April 2020. Export revenues increased by $1 billion compared with February to $12.7 billion, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.