The sanctions prevent the four men from entering the US

US sanctions on 4 Israeli men over West Bank violence

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:43 pm Feb 02, 202402:43 pm

What's the story The United States (US) government, under President Joe Biden, has taken action against four Israeli men accused of participating in settler violence in the West Bank. These sanctions freeze their financial assets and prevent them from entering the US. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, "Today's actions seek to promote peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The move signals mounting US's displeasure with the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip began on October 7, after the terror group killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded with a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 23,200 Palestinians so far.

Details

Who are the men being sanctioned

The four men, David Chai Chasdai, Einan Tanjil, Shalom Zicherman, and Yinon Levi, have been identified by the US State Department. Chasdai led a riot in Huwara that resulted in a Palestinian civilian's death. Tanjil attacked Palestinian farmers and Israeli activists with stones and clubs. Zicherman assaulted Israeli activists and damaged their vehicles in the West Bank. Levi headed a group of settlers that assaulted Palestinian and Bedouin civilians, burned their fields, and destroyed their property.

Financial transactions blocked

Consequences of the sanctions order

These sanctions will block the targeted individuals' property and financial transactions in the US, as well as prohibit Americans from funding or donating money to them. An official clarified that the order is directed toward foreign nations and not American citizens. The order's goal is to create a system for imposing financial sanctions and visa restrictions on individuals who attack or intimidate Palestinians or seize their property.

Two-state solution

'US commitment to peace and security'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that Israel must do more to stop violence against civilians in the West Bank and hold those responsible accountable. He added, "The United States will continue to take actions to advance the foreign policy objectives of the United States, including the viability of a two-state solution, and is committed to the safety, security, and dignity of Israelis and Palestinians alike."